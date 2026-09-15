WATCH: Bradford, Alexander press Chow on crime at first debate

TORONTO — Coun. Brad Bradford and former Conservative MP Chris Alexander used Monday’s first full Toronto mayoral debate to hammer Mayor Olivia Chow on public safety, TTC disorder, and a property-tax record that has already climbed more than 18% in one term.

The three frontrunners met at the Daily Bread Food Bank warehouse on New Toronto St. in Etobicoke, with food-bank CEO Neil Hetherington moderating before more than 300 people. Voting day is October 26.

Bradford opened by tying Chow’s record to the room they were standing in. He said food-bank visits hit 4.1 million this year, up 340% since 2019, and that more than one in 10 Torontonians now relies on a food bank to get through the month.

“Toronto’s stuck,” Bradford said. “We’re stuck paying more and getting less. We’re stuck waiting for the bus that’s never coming. And we’re stuck feeling less safe than we used to.”

He said Chow promised a modest tax increase three years ago and delivered what he called the largest hike in the city’s history. On the Gardiner and DVP upload, he said the $1.9 billion windfall still did not stop an “unprecedented” 20% tax run-up. “That math doesn’t add up.”

Chow pointed to a combined $15 billion from Ottawa and Queen’s Park over three years and said she has “the confidence” of Prime Minister Mark Carney. Bradford shot back that funding announcements mean little to people who still cannot get a reliable bus, and that Scarborough residents “can’t ride a drawing” while the Scarborough East LRT is still in design.