WATCH: Brantford councillor calls land acknowledgements 'virtue signalling'

TORONTO — A debate over land acknowledgements surfaced at Brantford City Council this week after Councillor Greg Martin said he would no longer participate in the practice, describing it as “virtue signalling” and arguing that treaty agreements are not being fully recognized.Martin made the comments during a council discussion, stating that he does not believe land acknowledgements reflect the full history of treaties between Indigenous peoples and settlers.“I don't believe in land acknowledgement,” Martin said. “I guess virtue signaling. It really means much of anything, and there's no reciprocal acknowledgement.”Martin argued that land acknowledgements often focus on indigenous land claims without recognizing circumstances in which land was sold or exchanged through treaty agreements.“What about my treaty rights?” he said. “They do nothing to acknowledge that some of the land was sold, some of the land was traded for services. They just say everything's under claim, so it has to be a two-way street, and I don't see that that's happening right now.”He concluded by saying he would no longer support the practice..“I don't believe in doing land acknowledgments, and I won't be supporting this any further,” Martin said.Land acknowledgements have become common at municipal meetings, public events, schools and government functions across Canada. Supporters say the statements recognize the traditional territories of Indigenous peoples and acknowledge the historical and ongoing impacts of colonization.Critics, however, have argued that land acknowledgements can become symbolic gestures that do little to advance reconciliation if they are not accompanied by substantive action. Some have also questioned the accuracy or scope of certain acknowledgements and whether they adequately reflect the complexities of treaty relationships.The comments come amid broader discussions across Canada about reconciliation, treaty rights and the role of symbolic practices in public institutions. Municipalities and public bodies have adopted varying approaches to land acknowledgements, with some making them a routine part of official proceedings while others have reconsidered their use.It was not immediately clear whether Martin's position would result in any changes to council procedures. Brantford City Council continues to use land acknowledgements as part of its regular meeting protocols.The remarks have drawn attention locally as municipalities across Ontario continue to grapple with questions surrounding reconciliation, indigenous relations and the meaning of treaty obligations.