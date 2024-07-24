WATCH: British cop kicks suspect in head in shocking footage from Manchester airport

A violent melee at the Manchester airport has people questioning the actions of a police officer who was filmed kicking the suspect in the head.Greater Manchester Police said a policewoman was taken to hospital with a broken nose, with two other officers suffering injuries."Officers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport," said Manchester police in a statement. ."Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to violent assault, where they were punched to the ground."A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.""As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them."Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers."We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this."