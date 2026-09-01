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WATCH: Calandra flags $50,000 vacation payout to Hamilton school CEO

Sheryl Robinson Petrazzini cashed unused days while the public board runs an $8.1 million deficit
Sheryl Robinson Petrazzini, CEO of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, has been paid about $50,000 over three years for unused vacation time.
Sheryl Robinson Petrazzini, CEO of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, has been paid about $50,000 over three years for unused vacation time.AI generated image
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