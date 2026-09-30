WATCH: Can Alberta and Indigenous nations build a new path to prosperity?

Natalie St. Hilaire and Randy Royer are joined by former Blood Tribe chief Roy Fox to explore whether Alberta and Indigenous nations can build a new relationship centred on economic development, self-sufficiency and shared prosperity.
The discussion looks at life on reserve, governance, Ottawa’s role, resource development, consultation, land title and new ideas for Indigenous funding and participation. They also consider whether Alberta could help lead a broader model that gives Indigenous communities more control while clearing the roadblocks holding back major projects and investment.