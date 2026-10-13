WATCH: Can Alberta lead a new vision for Canada?

Natalie St. Hilaire and Randy Royer lay out a proposed third path for Alberta beyond the status quo and independence. They explore a principle-based participatory democracy built around individual sovereignty, stronger regional autonomy, a new relationship with Indigenous nations and a reworked federation that gives the West, Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada more control over their own affairs.
The discussion also looks beyond Canada, asking whether closer ties with Commonwealth and Francophone nations could form part of a new international model.
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