WATCH: Canada’s political crossroads: How did we get here?

Natalie St. Hilaire and Randy Royer take a step back from the daily headlines to ask a bigger question: how did Canadian politics reach this point, and where is it heading next?
They trace the political and cultural shifts that shaped today’s Canada, from postwar materialism and the rise of globalist politics to Trump-era backlash, regionalism and Alberta’s growing frustration with the status quo. The discussion also looks at power, political cycles and what Alberta’s role could be in whatever comes next.