Watch

WATCH: Canadian woman says passport office refused to list Israel as birthplace

Anastasia Zorchinsky
Anastasia ZorchinskyWS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Israel
Canadian Citizenship
Canada passport policy
Israel birthplace passport
Passport Canada controversy
Mark Carney Palestine decision

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news