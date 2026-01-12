WATCH: Carla Beck on pipelines, trade, gun policy and Saskatchewan healthcare

Beck outlines how the Saskatchewan NDP diverges from the federal party on energy and firearms policy, reaffirming support for pipelines and the oil and gas sector while rejecting federal gun registries and buybacks as out of touch with prairie agricultural culture. She also highlights concerns over canola tariffs and argues that provincial unity on U.S. and China trade missions is critical to protecting Saskatchewan’s export markets.

On domestic policy, Beck addresses ER closures, physician attrition, and ICU shortages, stressing the need to incorporate frontline feedback into healthcare system reform. She identifies cost-of-living pressures, rent controls, and reducing government waste as priority areas, arguing that many residents are falling behind financially and that provincial spending must deliver better value for taxpayers.