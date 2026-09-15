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WATCH: Carney claims $500 billion in pledges as Calgary airport and Alberta pipeline go on the block

‘Mega deduction’ costs $36 billion over five years and marginal effective tax rate is cut to 6.4% as 50% U.S. duties take effect
Mark Carney closed the Canada Investment Summit Tuesday by claiming nearly $500 billion in new capital commitments
Mark Carney closed the Canada Investment Summit Tuesday by claiming nearly $500 billion in new capital commitmentsMark Carney on Youtube
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