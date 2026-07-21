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WATCH: Carney has allowed Israeli ‘impunity’ to continue, Trudeau-appointed senator says

Trudeau-appointed senator: carney is letting Israel off the hook
Trudeau-appointed senator: carney is letting Israel off the hookWestern Standard Canva
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