WATCH: Carney has allowed Israeli ‘impunity’ to continue, Trudeau-appointed senator says

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has failed to impose meaningful consequences on Israel despite recognizing a Palestinian state, independent Senator Yuen Pau Woo told the Western Standard.Woo, who represents British Columbia, said Carney has gone further than former prime minister Justin Trudeau but accused the Liberal government of stopping short of substantive action over Israel’s conduct in Gaza and the West Bank.“He has not done anything substantive to signal to Israel that there are consequences for Israel’s gross violations of international law,” Woo said.“In effect, he has allowed Israeli impunity to continue.”Woo was appointed to the Senate in 2016 on Trudeau’s recommendation and formerly led the Independent Senators Group.The interview followed comments reported by Blacklock’s Reporter in which Woo said he was “embarrassed” by Canada’s response to the war and declared: “This is not the Canada I am proud of.”Woo clarified to the Western Standard that his criticism was directed at the federal government rather than Canada itself..“The horrors in Gaza and the West Bank have been going on for a thousand days,” he said.“I’m surprised that the Canadian government has not condemned the actions of Israel more vigorously, as we do when there are human rights violations and serious violations of international law in other places.”Woo was shown a clip in which Carney was asked to explain his previous reference to a “Zionist Palestinian state” and whether he personally considered himself a Zionist.“There were a lot of words there,” Woo said. “He didn’t actually answer your question about a Zionist Palestine.”Carney instead reiterated his support for a free Palestinian state living peacefully alongside Israel, saying both countries must be able to exist in “full freedom and security.”Woo said he supports parts of that answer, including Canada’s recognition of Palestine and the two-state solution, but questioned what Carney meant by “Zionist Palestine.”“I don’t understand what that means,” he said.“My understanding of Zionism as it is currently practiced by Israel is one in which there is illegal occupation of Palestinian territory.”Canada formally recognized the State of Palestine in September 2025.At the time, Carney accused the Israeli government of undermining the prospect of Palestinian statehood through settlement expansion, restrictions on humanitarian assistance, and its military campaign in Gaza.He also condemned Hamas for its October 7, 2023 attack, demanded the release of all hostages and said the organization must disarm and have no role in governing Palestine.Woo credited Carney for recognizing Palestine but said Canada could still face accusations of complicity through military support for Israel and the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement.He called for Ottawa to examine arms exports and preferential trade treatment for goods originating in Israeli-controlled areas of the West Bank.Woo also blamed reluctance among Canadian political and institutional leaders to criticize Israel on fears of being accused of antisemitism.“It is not antisemitic to be critical of Israel for documented violations of international law,” he said.Woo previously introduced a Senate motion calling on the federal government to examine Canada’s potential legal exposure arising from alleged violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.“One day everyone will say that they were against this genocide,” Woo said.“That day will come, and when it comes everyone will be coming up with excuses for why they didn’t see it sooner.”