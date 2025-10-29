WATCH: Carney has still not created riding office even after promising to search

Six months after winning the Nepean by-election that also made him prime minister, Liberal Mark Carney has yet to open a local constituency office, drawing criticism from opponents and frustration among residents seeking federal assistance.A video posted by former Conservative candidate Barbara Bal highlights the absence of a local office, showing the shuttered premises at 200-220-240 Colonnade Road — the former location of Nepean’s federal office. In the 74-second clip, Bal emphasizes the importance of constituency offices in helping residents with federal services such as immigration and pensions. .She also references reports from August 14, 2025, that linked the delay to heightened security requirements for Carney as both prime minister and MP.Online reaction to Bal’s post revealed sharp partisan divides. Conservative MP Damien Kurek and others noted that opposition leader Pierre Poilievre quickly established his constituency office after being elected, while Liberal supporters countered that security threats to MPs’ offices have increased nationwide since 2022, complicating site approvals.The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) says work is “well underway” to identify a location that balances accessibility for Nepean residents with the security standards required for Carney’s dual role..Carney remains without a permanent constituency office more than 100 days after the April by-election.Until the new office opens, residents of Nepean are being directed to Defence Minister David McGuinty’s office in neighbouring Ottawa South for federal services.When Carney’s office eventually opens, he will be the last member of cabinet to list a constituency location in the House of Commons directory.Constituency offices are considered vital points of contact between citizens and their elected representatives, providing assistance with federal programs and services ranging from pensions to immigration paperwork.