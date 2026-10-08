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WATCH: Chow does not think she would raise taxes more than 1% above inflation

Pressed at the CBC debate, the mayor would not set a hard cap. Bradford said she promised modest last time and then delivered the biggest increase in the city’s history.
Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford
Olivia Chow and Brad BradfordCBC
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Mayor
Election
Toronto
Taxpayers
Debate
Olivia Chow
Brad Bradford
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Western Standard
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