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WATCH: Controversial member of EU Parliament warns Carney against joining EU

German MEP Christine Anderson says if Canada becomes an EU associate member the country will become a 'living hell'
MEP Christine Anderson warns Canadian PM Carney against becoming an associate member of the EU
MEP Christine Anderson warns Canadian PM Carney against becoming an associate member of the EUScreengrab from Nicholas Ackerson on Facebook
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European Union
Eu Parliament
Christine Anderson
Afd Party
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canada-EU relations
Canada associate EU member
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