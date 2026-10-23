WATCH: Controversial member of EU Parliament warns Carney against joining EU

Controversial member of the EU Parliament Christine Anderson voiced her warning to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about the danger of becoming an "associate member" of the EU, as rumours about a possible union continue to bounce around."Ursula von der Leyen wants to lure Canada into associate membership of the EU; what does that even mean?" the German MEP questioned in front of the European Parliament."Since CETA (the Canada-EU free trade agreement) is already in place, it couldn't be about trade relations, what then? Apparently Ursula Von Der Leyen is no longer content with merely terrorising the peoples in the EU with her insane regulations, bureaucracy, and cronyism.""She is looking for yet another people whose industry she can wipe out, whose prosperity she can destroy, whose speech she can censor, and whose country she can flood with even more illegal migrants," Anderson stated in EU Parliament chambers in Strasbourg, France..She went on to ask whether the Canadian prime minister was "stupid enough to fall for it," referring to the offer that has been extended to Canada from the EU.She called on Carney to tell the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to "bugger off," and that "if he won't, the Canadian people will have to fix it."Anderson has long been an outspoken opponent of the Von der Leyen and the EU project in general. She has previously faced controversy for her association with the far-right, anti-immigration Pegida movement, a movement that advocated against what it called the "Islamification" of Europe.She is currently a member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has faced criticism in the past for its association with far-right groups.Anderson has also faced backlash for her support of the anti-lockdown 2022 Freedom Convoy and faced a rebuke from current Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre when she was pictured alongside three Tory MPs in 2023 during a visit to Canada.Poilievre stated that it would've been better if she had "never visited Canada in the first place" and that her views were "racist, hateful" and "not welcome here."