WATCH: Documentary on the consequences of denying energy to poor countries premieres in Calgary

A new climate change documentary recently premiered, exemplifying how the denial of energy to poor countries is in fact, a bad thing. The documentary, In the Dark: Senegal As A Case Study in Energy Poverty, was created by the organization Climate Discussion, NEXUS, and premiered in Calgary.The Executive Director of Climate Discussion NEXUS, John Robson, explains why the documentary was created: "One of the things that people say in the climate debate is that those companies that make hydrocarbon fuels, the gas company, the oil company, and so on, don't care about people.""They're going to be a short-term profit, they're going to burn up the planet, which is a pretty stupid plan since they're on it too.""But it's actually completely wrong." Wanna know what he says next? Click the clip below to find out. ."We had this chance because we met Magatte Wade, who's this extraordinary entrepreneur and activist who's from Senegal," Robson stated. "And as a result, we were able to meet people in Senegal and go and ask this question, what happens if the alarmists get their way?""They take for granted the benefits of abundant, affordable, reliable energy, and they go and deny it to a billion people in the world or more," stated Robson."We wanted to make it very clear how bad that is.""So that anybody debating the subject knows what the trade-offs are, knows what the implications of the policies are. It's not enough that it sounds good — it has to do good.".If you're intrigued by what you're reading and would like to learn more about debunking common climate change narratives, click here.