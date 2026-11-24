TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford said pharmaceutical companies are trying to circumvent a decades-old approval process so they can charge more for cancer treatments available only in the United States, as two patients challenged the province in court today over denied out-of-country funding.“These pharmaceutical companies… want to take advantage of people in need of treatment,” Ford told reporters. “They’re trying to circumvent the process… and gouge these poor cancer patients who ultimately try to gouge the taxpayers and the government.” He called the situation heartbreaking, referenced his own family’s experience with cancer, and said the government will continue supporting patients through the existing multi-province system rather than allow companies to skip Health Canada and provincial negotiations.Sabrina Apitz-Grossman, 31, of Toronto, has synovial sarcoma that began in her leg and spread to her lungs. She was told in September 2025 that median survival ranges from 12 to 18 months. Kevin Nash has metastatic melanoma that has spread to his lungs and pancreas. Their judicial review applications were heard jointly this morning at Osgoode Hall. Both say they were directed to an appeal board that ultimately ruled it lacked authority to order funding, costing them time they do not have..Freedom-of-information records obtained by Apitz-Grossman show that Ontario Health and two clinical expert reviewers recommended funding her Tecelra treatment in the US after the manufacturer confirmed it had no plans to seek Canadian approval. A senior ministry official nevertheless denied the request, and she was not told of the favourable recommendations during her appeal. The treatment carries a list price in the hundreds of thousands of US dollars; a discounted figure was discussed but not covered.An earlier patient, Alex Shved, won a court ruling ordering a review of his denial. The province then amended its regulation so out-of-country drug funding is available only if the medication is already insured in Ontario but temporarily unavailable. The government has said broader exceptions could cost up to $5.2 billion a year and weaken its ability to negotiate lower prices. An NDP motion asking the health minister to review the current denials was defeated. Nash has said the drug he seeks is expected to be available in Ontario within a year, but he cannot wait that long.