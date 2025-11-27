WATCH: Drayton Valley RCMP nabs armed suspect after dramatic chase on stolen ATV

A 19-year-old man from Lac Ste. Anne County is facing nearly 20 charges after Drayton Valley RCMP arrested him following a lengthy pursuit that wound through fields, rural properties and residential neighbourhoods.Mounties say the incident began on Nov. 19 when officers on rural crime patrols in Tomahawk spotted a suspicious man riding an ATV while carrying a bag. When police tried to stop him, he bolted, kicking off a chase that saw RCMP set up containment patrols to keep him from circling back into the community.RCMP Air Services was called in, and the Real Time Operations Centre coordinated the track from above as the helicopter followed the rider across open fields and private land. .Police say he even tried to enter a rural residence before speeding into Drayton Valley, dumping the stolen ATV and running toward homes on 43 St.Officers arrested the suspect shortly after and recovered a loaded firearm. No members of the public were hurt, and the suspect was uninjured, though one officer suffered a minor injury during the arrest.Kaylin Hunter, 19, faces 18 charges, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of break-and-enter tools, possession of a prohibited firearm and multiple breaches of court orders. RCMP say he is also charged in connection with a Nov. 4 incident in Drayton Valley involving another police pursuit and dangerous driving.Hunter was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Drayton Valley on Dec. 2.“This is a great example of the tenacity of the officers who live and work in our community,” said Sgt. Dan Ferri. He credited RCMP support units, the Real Time Operations Centre, Air Services, nearby detachments, Police Dog Services and residents who cooperated during the chase.