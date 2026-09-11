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WATCH: Drone ad for PC Health lights Toronto harbour after 11 p.m.

Loblaw says it was a one-time show with NAV CANADA and Fort York approval
Public reaction online appeared to be largely negative, amid concerns that such displays would become more common in the city.
Public reaction online appeared to be largely negative, amid concerns that such displays would become more common in the city.Reddit
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