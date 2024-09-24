WATCH: Drone Rescues Missing 10-Year-Old Girl in Louisiana Woods

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said the young girl was found at 11 p.m. Sunday with the aid of thermal imaging-equipped drones offered by a Magnolia, Arkansas company that heard of the search and offered assistance.
“She was in dense woods roughly 300 yards from where a trail camera had recorded her earlier Sunday morning,” Parker said. “She was asleep when we found her. We’ve had her checked by EMS and she is fine, back at home and hungry.”
The search continued for 10-year-old Peyton Saintignan who was reported missing Sunday from her Dubberly home, and authorities released an image from a trail camera showing the young girl walking in a wooded area.
“The image was taken Sunday morning, and we’re focusing our search in the area of the trail camera,” Parker said.
This is what the Western Standard is up against
The Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media.
They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada.
Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read.
Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.
You. Free men, and free women.
We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:
Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall.
Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .
Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.
Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.
If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.