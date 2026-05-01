WATCH: Feds' Special Joint Committee shares concerns on MAiD for mental illness

Ramona Coelho, a family physician based in London, Ontario, recently served on the feds' Special Joint Committee on MAiD, where she pointed out the wide variation in MAiD accessors' definition of "reasonably foreseeable natural death," a requirement for MAiD under Track 1."For reasonably foreseeable natural death — some people [MAiD assessors] consider weeks and months, some people consider it five years," stated Coelho at the committee.In 2027, MAiD accessors will be tasked with defining what an irremediable mental illness is, something Coelho says experts cannot accurately predict.To hear more about Coelho's insights into MAiD for mental illness, check out the video below.