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WATCH: Feds' Special Joint Committee shares concerns on MAiD for mental illness

Ramona Coelho, a family physician who recently spoke as a guest for the feds' Special Joint Committee on MAiD shares her concerns about its expansion to include mental illness.
Special Joint Committee shares concerns on MAiD for mental illness
Special Joint Committee shares concerns on MAiD for mental illness Western Standard Canva
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