WATCH: Finance minister slams opposition for not supporting budget

Federal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne criticized opposition parties for voting against the Liberal government’s budget, arguing the measures are widely supported across the country and are needed to address current economic challenges.Speaking to reporters, Champagne said the government’s plan focuses on national priorities, including housing, infrastructure, labour force growth, business investment and military spending. He questioned how opposition MPs would justify their opposition to constituents..“I don’t understand how some will explain to their own constituents how they would vote against things that provinces have been wanting, the labour movement has been wanting, and businesses have been wanting,” he said.The minister characterized the budget as a unifying document intended to respond to what he described as a critical moment for the country.“When you talk about investing in infrastructure, that should really bring Canadians together,” he said. “When you say investing in housing, that should bring Canadians together. Investing in productivity — that’s something we’ve been talking about for years.”.Champagne argued that political differences should be set aside in favour of long-term priorities, calling the current period “a moment in our nation’s history where we need to elevate ourselves from politics and do something for the country.”Despite the opposition vote, Champagne said he expects further discussion and negotiation as the budget moves through Parliament and committee review. He expressed hope that additional debate will lead to broader support.“We’ve done our very best to provide something that would meet Canadian expectations,” he said.