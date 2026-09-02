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WATCH: Flash floods hit Toronto after $1.3B storm program

Downtown underpass and 404 ramp flood as 68,000 lose power
The streets in Toronto have flooded enough to partially submerge cars in the Lower Simcoe underpass
The streets in Toronto have flooded enough to partially submerge cars in the Lower Simcoe underpassStill from video posted to X
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Ontario
Toronto
Flooding
Infrastructure
Gta
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