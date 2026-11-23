TORONTO — The Ford government has rejected an NDP motion to review and fund out-of-country cancer treatments that were denied despite clinical expert recommendations.The vote came Monday after a heated question period in which Health Minister Sylvia Jones faced questions about two patients, Sabrina Apitz-Grossman and Kevin Nash, who were in the chamber. The motion sought a review of cases in which clinical experts supported funding that the ministry ultimately refused.Apitz-Grossman, 31, has stage-four synovial sarcoma. Ontario Health and two clinical expert reviewers recommended funding for Tecelra, a specialized T-cell therapy available in the United States at a cost of roughly US$650,000 to US$727,000. Freedom-of-information records show a senior ministry official never approved the funding. Apitz-Grossman was never told the experts had recommended it. The manufacturer has said it has no plans to seek Canadian approval. She is challenging the denial in court.Nash, 59, has melanoma. Both his own oncologist and ministry oncologists recommended a T-cell treatment unavailable in Ontario. The province denied the request, citing ongoing negotiations for public funding of the therapy here. Nash has said he cannot wait a year for a treatment that may arrive after he is gone..The rejections follow a September Divisional Court ruling in the case of Alex Shved, a 37-year-old father of two with stage-4 melanoma. The court ordered OHIP to reconsider its denial of tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy in the United States, finding the province’s reasons inadequate. Roughly two weeks later, on October 6, the government amended Regulation 552 under the Health Insurance Act.The new rules limit out-of-country drug funding to cases in which the drug and its administration are already publicly funded in Ontario, the treatment is performed in Ontario, access is temporarily unavailable, and the delay risks death or irreversible tissue damage. The government says the change simply clarifies long-standing policy dating to 2011. It warns that failing to tighten the rules could expose the Ontario Health Insurance Plan to up to $5.2 billion in additional annual costs and create a back door for pharmaceutical companies to avoid Canadian pricing negotiations.Critics, including the patients, say the criteria are now so narrow they will almost never apply. Apitz-Grossman has called the changes a dismantling of a last-resort safety net, while opposition MPPs have argued that patients are losing time as the government points to process and cost.The Ministry of Health has said individual case decisions are clinical rather than political and that Health Canada approval is required before a drug can be made available through provincial public drug programs. Jones has defended the approach as protecting both patients and taxpayers from price gouging while preserving the integrity of Ontario’s drug review process.