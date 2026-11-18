TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government said Wednesday it will introduce legislation to crack down on excessive vehicle noise by more than tripling the minimum fine.At Peel Regional Police Headquarters in Mississauga, Transportation Minister Sarkaria announced the planned Highway Traffic Act changes. If passed, the minimum fine for excessive or unnecessary vehicle noise would rise from $60 to $200 while the maximum stays at $1,000. That would place Ontario among the jurisdictions with the highest such fines in Canada.“Families shouldn’t have to put up with the excessive noise outside their homes,” Sarkaria said. “This behaviour will not be tolerated.”Peel Deputy Chief Mark Andrews said the force has already laid more than 5,000 charges for excessive vehicle noise under Project Noisemaker since 2024. Officers continue to see drivers modify exhaust systems, rev engines, and treat residential streets like racetracks..“People deserve to enjoy their homes, get a good night’s sleep, and feel safe in their neighbourhoods without being disrupted by unnecessarily loud vehicles,” Andrews said. “If you choose to disrupt our communities, there will be consequences.”Mississauga Mayor Alvin Tedjo and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown both described the issue as a longstanding quality-of-life complaint raised repeatedly during recent municipal campaigns and door-knocking. Brown said Brampton already has enforcement sites and equipment ready and that the problem affects shift workers, children, and neighbourhoods across the region.Solicitor General Michael Kerzner placed the move in the broader context of the government’s public-safety agenda, citing new officers on the ground, auto-theft measures, and recent legislation.Police and municipal officials said they want clear provincial decibel standards and calibrated sound meters so officers can enforce the rules consistently. The government indicated it will continue working with services on targeted enforcement in areas with repeated offences..WATCH: Ford tells Montreal business crowd Ontario and Quebec must unite against Trump.When asked whether raising the fine by roughly $140 will deter drivers who have already spent thousands of dollars on aftermarket systems, Sarkaria responded that the higher minimum is one tool in the toolkit, that more enforcement is expected, and that the volume of existing charges and community complaints show the problem is real. Standard vehicles come with factory exhausts; the louder systems are aftermarket modifications.The announcement follows years of complaints from Peel residents about modified mufflers and late-night noise. The government said the changes are common-sense measures to improve quality of life while supporting the work police are already doing.