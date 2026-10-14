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WATCH: Ford outlines plan to protect Ontario amid U.S. trade uncertainty

Premier cites nuclear expansion, Ring of Fire and red-tape cuts as he tells Empire Club the province must treat tariffs as permanent.
Premier Doug Ford spoke to the Empire Club of Canada Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford spoke to the Empire Club of Canada Wednesday Premier of Ontario
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