TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford said he will not force data centres on municipalities that do not want them and prefers to work with local councils instead.Asked about municipalities that have placed moratoriums on data centres, Ford said a couple of proponents are currently taking Mississauga to the Ontario Land Tribunal in an attempt to overturn its moratorium. He said he always wants to work with municipalities and will sit down with the new mayor to discuss the issue.“I really want to work with municipalities. All 444 of them. And be collaborative,” Ford said. “I don’t like ramming something down their throats. If the municipality doesn’t want to move to another municipality, that does it.”.NDP Leader Marit Stiles said that approach is not enough. She repeated her call for a province-wide moratorium on data centres until clearer regulations and consultation rules are in place.Stiles said she does not trust the premier on the file and pointed to legislation the government has passed that makes it easier to impose projects such as landfills on municipalities that do not want them.