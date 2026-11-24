TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford said the federal industrial carbon tax has reached the point where it can cost more to build a car in Ontario than to build it here and ship it to the United States under tariffs, and that the policy is strangling the auto and steel sectors.“President Trump literally has a gun on our heads… He wants to destroy the auto sector, destroy the steel sector,” Ford told reporters after Question Period. “You can produce a car in Ontario here and it costs more with all the industrial carbon tax… We can produce a car shipped down to the US and cost less, and we produce it here, and it costs more because of the emissions. It’s the carbon tax. Industrial carbon tax. It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.”The comments come days after Ford and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli met with Stellantis officials over the fate of the idled Brampton assembly plant. Stellantis has told governments that keeping the plant warm costs roughly $135–140 million a year, while greenhouse-gas compliance adds about $330–350 million annually. Fedeli has said the broader auto sector faces roughly $1 billion a year in related costs. Unifor national president Lana Payne has also described the emissions rules as an “own goal” that should be waived while the plant’s future is resolved..The Brampton plant has been idle since late 2023. More than 2,200 workers remain on layoff after planned Jeep Compass production was shifted to the United States. Stellantis has announced a sale to defence contractor Roshel; Ottawa has indicated it would seek roughly $831 million back under existing funding agreements if the sale proceeds. Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith made parallel arguments about industrial carbon costs at a joint Toronto appearance this week.The Carney government froze increases to vehicle emissions standards through 2029 and has announced multi-billion-dollar support packages for auto and steel, keeping the industrial carbon tax system in place as a core climate policy.