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WATCH: Ford says OSAP ‘fraudsters’ should go to jail as students face payment freeze

The premier and education minister defended the broad pause on private college aid while opposition members said the government knew about problems for years and is now punishing honest students.
Doug Ford and Peter Bethlenfalvy
Doug Ford and Peter BethlenfalvyGeoff Knight
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Doug Ford
Fraud
Colleges
Marit Stiles
OSAP
Nolan Quinn
Student Funding
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Western Standard
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