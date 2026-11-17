TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford told a Montreal business audience on Tuesday that Ontario and Quebec must work together because the United States can no longer be relied on the way it once was.Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Ford said President Trump’s administration has “taken direct aim at Canadian workers” whether they are Ontario autoworkers, Prairie farmers, BC forestry workers, or Quebec aluminum workers. “He’s made it absolutely clear that we can no longer rely on the United States in the way that we might have,” Ford said. “Given this reality, we have no choice. We have to continue working together.”“United we stand, divided we fall,” he added. “That means we have to do things differently than we’ve done in the past.” He called for tearing down internal trade barriers that hold back more than $200 billion in economic activity a year — roughly 7% of GDP — and for cutting red tape and taxes to attract investment..Ford said Ontario and Quebec together make up 61% of Canada’s population and 58% of its economy, with a combined GDP of more than $1.8 trillion. He noted their combined landmass is larger than California, Texas, Florida, and more than a dozen other US states put together. He highlighted $115 billion in annual interprovincial trade and 150,000 combined STEM graduates a year.He also pointed to energy as a natural area for deeper collaboration, saying the provinces already trade electricity depending on the season and should secure a sovereign energy system that does not rely on anyone else. On defence, he said Quebec’s aerospace strength and Ontario’s military-vehicle and ammunition capacity are complementary.Ford opened with a short attempt at French, apologizing for his “very poor French” and saying he had been up all night practising. He closed by praising Quebecers as “passionate” and “fighters” and repeating that Ontario and Quebec are stronger when they work together to stand up to tariffs.The speech follows a meeting with Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon in Toronto earlier this month that both sides described as productive.