TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford said he will meet Stellantis’s global decision-maker on Friday and that the goal is to bring jobs back to the Brampton plant.Ford confirmed the meeting, saying the facility had been losing about $150 million every year and that the way to keep auto and steel manufacturers competitive is to remove the regulatory burden the federal government places on them.Asked whether Ontario would push the federal government to cancel or block any sale of the plant, Ford said that decision is Ottawa’s. .“They gave them money. We never gave them any money,” he said.NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the province should be fighting harder for the jobs. She said Ontario’s auto sector depends on a positive outcome and that nothing replaces a good union job. She accused Ford of washing his hands of the Brampton facility and leaving the fight to the federal government.Liberal MPP John Fraser made a similar point, saying the premier’s job is to put a concrete package on the table rather than leave the issue entirely to Ottawa.