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WATCH: Ford’s $401.4-million Mississauga housing cheque rests on a 90,000-home claim

City DC is only part of the bill; Peel units in agreements stand at 5,548, not 90,000
Ford announced Thursday $400 million for the City of Mississauga through the provincial-federal Development Charge Reduction Program.
Ford announced Thursday $400 million for the City of Mississauga through the provincial-federal Development Charge Reduction Program.@fordnation on X
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Ontario
Housing
Doug Ford
Mississauga
Canadian taxpayers
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