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WATCH: Harper says energy superpower is now about Canada’s survival

Former PM backs the walk-off from Washington, credits Moe on uranium and tells Carney burdens that ‘do not exist elsewhere’ still have to go
Stephen Harper closed off the Investment Summit Tuesday
Stephen Harper closed off the Investment Summit TuesdayCPAC
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Canada
Alberta
Stephen Harper
Mark Carney
Alberta Energy
Alberta Danielle Smith
Investment Summit
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