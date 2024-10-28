WATCH: Hidden Encampment in Edmonton Reveals Multi-Level Structures, 15 Weapons, and Running Water

The encampment was discovered last week by the City of Edmonton and Edmonton Police Service joint response encampment team. It was almost completely camouflaged and included four multi-level structures surrounded by a fence made of trees and broken branches.

The structures had been built without nails or other forms of support and were at risk of collapse. Inside, police and park rangers found fire-stoves with lit fires, a stone fireplace, stone/marble flooring, a working fridge and washing machine, and live electrical wires strung haphazardly.

Power was supplied by four generators, with solar panels powering a chop shop for stolen bikes. 15 weapons, including three guns, and about $8000 worth of stolen goods were recovered. Police have so far returned 2 backpack blowers and 1 mountain bike to their rightful owners. 20 violation tickets were written, and 10 warrants executed.

The encampment caused significant environmental damage to the trees and root systems, and the nearby creek was dammed in multiple places to provide running water to one of the structures. The encampment has since been dismantled. Those living in it were offered access to services and supports, which they refused.