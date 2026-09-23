Watch

WATCH: Iran’s Pezeshkian tells UN he will talk, not bow

President rejects nuclear limits, calls Israel the armed double standard, and says more U.S. pressure will only harden Tehran
Pezeshkian spoke a day after Trump told the same assembly he might “annihilate the Islamic Republic” if no deal is reached.
Pezeshkian spoke a day after Trump told the same assembly he might “annihilate the Islamic Republic” if no deal is reached.AP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Nuclear
Usa
Trump
War
Iran
Un
Pezeshkian
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news