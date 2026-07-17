WATCH: Jimothy the disabled Seattle racoon is going viral

A video of a disabled Seattle racoon is going viral after online viewers marvel at the compressed stature of the now local legend.The racoon, affectionately named Jimothy by online posters, went viral over the last couple days after a video of him running across a lawn in Seattle got over six million views..Jimothy evidently suffers from a condition called short spine syndrome and therefore doesn't really seem to have much of a neck or a torso.Due to his bizarre appearance, many online have likened him to the Tasmanian Devil, a character from Looney Tunes.This is not the first sighting of Jimothy, as he is a sort of local Seattle celebrity, and many local residents have begun posting their own encounters with the peculiar Procyon..The syndrome Jimothy suffers from causes the deformity in his spine, which gives him his shortened appearance; he is also so small due to the fact he is likely only one year old, a local veterinary professor is quoted as saying.With his newfound celebrity status, it is likely this is not the last we'll be seeing of Jimothy, the newest mascot of Seattle.