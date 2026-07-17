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WATCH: Jimothy the disabled Seattle racoon is going viral

A Seattle racoon suffering from short spine syndrome has gone viral after a video of him running garnered over six million views on Instagram
Jimothy the disabled Seattle racoon is going viral
Jimothy the disabled Seattle racoon is going viral@sitkapetrodolla on X/Twitter
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Western Standard
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