Watch

WATCH: Joly highlights Honda funding while pressing Stellantis on Brampton

Federal and Ontario ministers announce $313 million for Alliston plant and reaffirm clawback threat on idled Brampton facility.
Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli
Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic FedeliGovernment of Ontario
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Auto
Ontario
Windsor
Brampton
Stellantis
Honda