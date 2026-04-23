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WATCH: Kelowna man pushes baby geese off apartment balcony

Kelowna RCMP confirm that two goslings were injured and transported to a wildlife rehabilitation centre
Kelowna man shown pushing baby geese off balcony with pool noodle
Kelowna man shown pushing baby geese off balcony with pool noodleScreen grab from Castanet News on YouTube
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Kelowna
Canada Geese
Animal Cruelty
Animal Abuse
Kelowna Rcmp
Baby geese

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