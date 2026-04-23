WATCH: Kelowna man pushes baby geese off apartment balcony

A video has been circulating showing a man pushing baby geese off a balcony at an apartment building in Kelowna.The video, which has been posted by Kelowna-based news site Castanet News, shows those below the building looking on in horror as a man forces a number of goslings off the building, seemingly using a pool noodle to push them..The incident occurred at the Madison condo building on Wednesday at around 10 a.m. local time. The Kelowna RCMP was called by onlookers who were shocked by what they were witnessing."It was absolutely horrific. I've never seen something so disturbing before,” one onlooker told Castanet News."They started falling, and there’s a trellis down below, and they were hitting that and ricocheting off of it—I was just in shock.”.The video shows two of the goslings, seemingly injured, on the ground in front of the building after being pushed off and obviously still too juvenile to fly.Kelowna RCMP, along with B.C. conservation officers, arrived at around 10:30 a.m. to assess the situation.Cpl. Steven Lang said that the man who pushed the geese off was "educated about proper wildlife removal procedures" but said in the man's defence that "the building had experienced issues with geese for the last few years and had not found a solution to deal with the issue."The RCMP confirmed that two of the young birds were injured and were transported to a wildlife rehabilitation centre for recovery. The three other goslings were uninjured and, along with their parents, were relocated to Okanagan Lake by conservation officers.