WATCH: Knoxville police shoot man coming at them with an axe

A Knoxville, TN police officer was forced to shoot a man who was coming at him with an axe.The man was rushed to hospital and survived the Nov. 12 incident.The Knowville Police Department said on that day it received several 911 calls from people about a man causing a disturbance whi was armed with an axe."Minutes later, Knoxville Police Officers Eric Smith and Alexandra Burns arrived at the scene and confronted the subject of that disturbance, who has since been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Arons," said KPD in a relaese.'"Officer Smith raised his gun and began yelling at Arons to drop the ax as Officer Burns arrived. Arons eventually began walking toward Officer Smith and said "I can't" several times when told to drop the ax.""Officer Smith and Officer Burns then fired a total of three shots at Arons after he approached Officer Smith with the ax still in hand.:Arons has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of vandalism.