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WATCH: Legal groups challenge Ontario’s new cash bail rules in court

Rights organizations seek injunction as province moves to hold accused accountable
The Pillars of Justice sculpture outside the Ontario Court of Justice
The Pillars of Justice sculpture outside the Ontario Court of JusticeCBC
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Ontario
Crime
Doug Ford
Public Safety
Bail Reform
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