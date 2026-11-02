WATCH: Liberals, NDP say student assistance controls failed and call for auditor general review

TORONTO — Liberal MPP Stephanie Bowman said Monday that the Ford government’s own systems failed to stop large numbers of OSAP applications from going through at private career colleges, including roughly 8,500 applications from a single internet address.Speaking to reporters after Question Period, Bowman said a constituent attending a private career college is not receiving her OSAP loan. She stressed it was a loan, not a grant.“Their own controls, their own systems did not detect or prevent the money going out the door,” Bowman said. “That’s the problem.”Liberal MPP John Fraser also called for the Auditor General to examine the file, saying a review by KPMG is not enough. “This is a big mess. It’s hurting a whole bunch of real people,” Fraser said. “The government asking KPMG is not good enough. It doesn’t report back to the people. It only reports back to the government. And we don’t trust them.”.NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the NDP’s Opposition Day motion this afternoon demands that the government produce a plan within 14 days for students left without support because of the private career college issues.“What does this government need to do? First of all, they need to end the cuts to OSAP for all the students, because this government basically took what they knew was fraud being committed by a number of bad actors, and they apply that to every student in this province who are now being forced to carry generational debt,” Stiles said. “They need to get back to funding our public colleges and universities properly.”