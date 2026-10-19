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WATCH LIVE: 2026 Alberta referendum night results

Join the Western Standard live on Alberta referendum night as the results come in. Stay with us throughout the night for continuing coverage as the results develop.
Live results coverage
Live results coverageWestern Standard Canva
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As referendum polling stations begin to close, Elections Alberta has already reported a voter turnout of 837,791 during the advance voting period.

On top of this, they report 519,082 votes were cast by special or mail-in ballot.

Elections Alberta adds, that question 10, whether Alberta should remain a Canadian province or hold a binding referendum to vote on whether it should separate from Canada, will be counted first.

They say the earliest polls will close at 10 pm, due to delays.

More to come...

Join the Western Standard live on Alberta referendum night as the results come in. Our team will track the vote, break down the numbers and bring you reaction and analysis on what the outcome means for Alberta’s political future and its relationship with Ottawa. Stay with us throughout the night for continuing coverage as the results develop.

Livestream starts at 9:15 p.m. Alberta time (MT)

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