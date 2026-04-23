WATCH LIVE: Alberta Prosperity Project continues to be harassed by Elections Alberta

In this episode, Marty Up North covers Elections Alberta’s continued scrutiny of the Alberta Prosperity Project and the latest petition update. He also looks at Mark Carney’s new U.S. trade delegation, Canada Post’s $1.6 billion loss, inflation at 2.4%, and an RCMP gun violence report that creates more problems for the Liberals. Marty also covers rising mortgage pressure as 14% of new loans involve parent co-signers, Alberta’s move to stop changing the clocks, and a leaked memo suggesting a pipeline route to the coast through southern British Columbia.