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WATCH LIVE: Can Ottawa strike a tariff deal in time?

50% tariffs on $20B Canadian goods
50% tariffs on $20B Canadian goodsWestern Standard Canva
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Marty is back with this week with a look at Ottawa’s priorities, from Mark Carney’s climate resilience spending and housing announcements to Trump’s looming 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods. Marty also takes aim at Agenda 2030, Jasper’s backcountry, the failure of national parks, the return of the federal fuel tax, Bill C-202 protecting the dairy cartel, Shaun Chen’s resignation, foreign student protests, Alberta’s Bill 25, B.C. wildfires, a NATO spying arrest, and upcoming byelections.

Mark Carney
Agenda 2030
Federal Carbon Tax
Bc Wildfires
US President Donald Trump tariffs
Trump tariff
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