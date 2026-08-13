WATCH LIVE: Can Ottawa strike a tariff deal in time?

Marty is back with this week with a look at Ottawa’s priorities, from Mark Carney’s climate resilience spending and housing announcements to Trump’s looming 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods. Marty also takes aim at Agenda 2030, Jasper’s backcountry, the failure of national parks, the return of the federal fuel tax, Bill C-202 protecting the dairy cartel, Shaun Chen’s resignation, foreign student protests, Alberta’s Bill 25, B.C. wildfires, a NATO spying arrest, and upcoming byelections.