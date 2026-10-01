WATCH LIVE: Danielle Smith bets Alberta’s future on Carney’s promises

Danielle Smith is putting growing faith in Mark Carney’s promises to deliver a new pipeline and improve Alberta’s relationship with Ottawa, but the piece questions whether political goodwill is enough to secure Alberta’s long-term economic future.
Josh Andrus fills in for Marty this week as he discusses that a single project does not resolve deeper concerns over federal power, equalization, investment uncertainty and the lack of lasting structural change, and asks what protects Alberta if Ottawa’s priorities shift again.