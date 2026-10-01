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WATCH LIVE: Danielle Smith bets Alberta’s future on Carney’s promises

In Carney we trust?
In Carney we trust?Western Standard Canva
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Danielle Smith is putting growing faith in Mark Carney’s promises to deliver a new pipeline and improve Alberta’s relationship with Ottawa, but the piece questions whether political goodwill is enough to secure Alberta’s long-term economic future.

Josh Andrus fills in for Marty this week as he discusses that a single project does not resolve deeper concerns over federal power, equalization, investment uncertainty and the lack of lasting structural change, and asks what protects Alberta if Ottawa’s priorities shift again.

Alberta
Danielle Smith
Independence
Mark Carney
Western
west coast pipeline
Pacific Link pipeline
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