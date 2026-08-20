WATCH LIVE: Is Carney finally admitting defeat?

This week on Marty Up North, Marty asks what is actually in the supposed Canada-U.S. trade deal and whether Mark Carney is finally admitting defeat. He looks at what Ottawa may be willing to give up, from supply management and banking to insurance and air travel, while Donald Trump pushes Keystone XL back into the conversation and Quebec becomes a growing political problem for Carney.
Marty also covers Alberta’s upcoming referendum, Elections Alberta’s struggle to recruit 60,000 workers, Strathmore’s parade controversy, Pierre Poilievre on supply management, the demotion of Ottawa Police detective Helen Grus, the end of EV mandates, inflation at 3%, falling new-home prices and Alberta going a full week without a forest fire. How does it all tie together?