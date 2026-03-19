WATCH LIVE: Shrinking population, stalled economy and Alberta’s next move

Marty Up North opens with a look at Alberta’s shrinking population, stalled job creation and slowing economy as pressure builds on affordability and growth. He also digs into changes to MAID requirements in Alberta, whether the province can ramp up oil production quickly, and what Danielle Smith’s Saudi trip could mean.
Plus, Marty covers Ottawa’s appeal of the Emergencies Act ruling, the Taber truck-train crash, Pierre Poilievre’s Joe Rogan appearance, Banff’s restrictions on self-propelled sports on several lakes, the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, and the latest petition update with the top five questions.