WATCH LIVE: Stellantis exposes Canada’s investment problem

He also weighs whether Mark Carney and Doug Ford, not Donald Trump, deserve more blame for Ontario’s auto-sector troubles. Plus, six federal by-elections are coming December 7, Alberta Now reaches 500 members, Danielle Smith clashes with constituency association presidents, the CCFR fights Ottawa’s gun policy in court, Quebec pushes for its own U.S. outreach, and Marty breaks down the latest federal and Calgary budgets.