WATCH LIVE: Trump lost the midterms. How quickly will Canada's economy recover?

Trump lost the midterms, but what does that mean for Canada and how quickly can the economy recover? Marty breaks down the U.S. election results, what they mean for Trump and Mark Carney, and what to watch for in Carney’s second federal budget, including the deficit, affordability measures, major capital spending, immigration and the confidence vote.
Marty also looks at six upcoming by-elections, Alberta Now reaching 500 members, electoral boundary changes in Alberta, Calgary’s planned water restrictions, Russia’s World Junior ban and a deadly plane crash in Florida.