WATCH LIVE: Western Standard Independence Debate

The Western Standard is hosting an Independence vs. Federalism Debate on July 9 at the Glenmore Inn & Convention Centre, bringing together two opposing perspectives on Alberta’s future within Canada.

The debate will be moderated by Fair Deal Panelist and former Calgary-Varsity MLA Donna Kennedy-Glans.

Taking the case for Alberta independence will be Western Standard Publisher, President and CEO Derek Fildebrandt, who will go head-to-head with Mount Royal University Political Science Professor Dr. Duane Bratt, who will argue in favour of federalism.