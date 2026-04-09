WATCH LIVE: Why hold byelections when you can just buy elections?

Marty Up North breaks down the latest MP floor crossing and whether politicians should face a by-election after switching parties, along with what it could mean for Mark Carney as majority talk grows. He also covers the Liberal convention in Montreal and mounting pressure on Pierre Poilievre after his communications director’s resignation.

The show also touches on Carney’s $51 billion “Build Communities Strong Fund,” concerns over federal overreach, and the latest update on the independence petition.